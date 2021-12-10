Minister Ng to make announcement about the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub

Media advisory

December 10, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will make an announcement about the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. She will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth; Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre; and Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus. Date: Monday, December 13, 2021 Time: 4:00 p.m. (ET) Location:

Sprott School of Business

Carleton University

Nicol Building, Atrium

1125 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario Notes Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 11:00 a.m. on December 13 to ensure provincial guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Contacts

Alice Hansen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

613-612-0482

alice.hansen@international.gc.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca

