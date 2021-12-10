Log in
Minister Ng to make announcement about the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub

12/10/2021
Media advisory

December 10, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will make an announcement about the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. She will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth; Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre; and Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus.

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Location:
Sprott School of Business
Carleton University
Nicol Building, Atrium
1125 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, Ontario

Notes

  • Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 11:00 a.m. on December 13 to ensure provincial guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.
  • Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Contacts

Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development
613-612-0482
alice.hansen@international.gc.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
media@ised-isde.gc.ca

Stay connected

For business-related news, follow @CanadaBusiness on Twitter and Facebook and download the Canada Business app.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
