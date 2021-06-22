Log in
Minister Ng to speak with women entrepreneurs to promote an inclusive economic recovery

06/22/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Minister Ng to speak with women entrepreneurs to promote an inclusive economic recovery

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Media advisory

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver remarks and participate in a virtual roundtable with women entrepreneurs and Square Canada.

June 22, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver remarks and participate in a virtual roundtable with women entrepreneurs and Square Canada.

Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. (ET)

Notes: Remarks are open to media. Journalists can register with Alice Hansen to participate in the event.

Contacts

Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
613-612-0482
alice.hansen@international.gc.ca

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Stay connected

For business-related news, follow @CanadaBusiness on Twitter and Facebook and download the Canada Business app.

Disclaimer

ISED - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
