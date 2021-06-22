Minister Ng to speak with women entrepreneurs to promote an inclusive economic recovery

Media advisory
The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver remarks and participate in a virtual roundtable with women entrepreneurs and Square Canada.
June 22, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario
Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. (ET)
Notes: Remarks are open to media. Journalists can register with Alice Hansen to participate in the event.
Contacts
Alice Hansen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
613-612-0482
alice.hansen@international.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
