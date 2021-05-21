Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa

05/21/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Statement

21 May 2021

Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Zimbabwean counterpart, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa on Friday, 21 May 2021 in Cape Town.

Members of the Media are invited for the opening remarks and photo opportunity as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 May 2021

Time: 14h30 - Photo-Opportunity

15h15 - Opening Remarks

Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town

The visit by Minister Shava takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid.

It is expected that the two Ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.

South Africa and Zimbabwe consolidate their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism, to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084

Disclaimer

Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:39aEXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY  : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
04:39aSPIE  : to modernise Neckarsulm transformer station on behalf of Netze BW and prepare it for turnkey operationgr
PU
04:38aDollar set for weekly loss as taper fears subside; crypto bounce loses steam
RE
04:37aLAND SECURITIES  : Landsec name Jennie Colville as Head of Sustainability
PU
04:37aIP  : Mirriad Advertising plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
04:37aHandelsbanken Fonder Transfers Five Funds to New Paris Aligned Benchmarks
DJ
04:36aFX muted, Hungarian forint leads weekly gains on rate bets
RE
04:36aAXXIS GEO  : Approval of debt conversion in Axxis Geo Solutions ASA
AQ
04:35aUK PMI business survey hits record high as lockdowns ease, prices jump too
RE
04:35aSIEMENS  : Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as taper fears ebb; crypto bounce loses steam
3Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran nuclear talks
4CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei-Changan smart car partnership expands to include chip..
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS