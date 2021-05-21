Media Statement
21 May 2021
Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Zimbabwean counterpart, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa on Friday, 21 May 2021 in Cape Town.
Members of the Media are invited for the opening remarks and photo opportunity as follows:
Date: Friday, 21 May 2021
Time: 14h30 - Photo-Opportunity
15h15 - Opening Remarks
Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town
The visit by Minister Shava takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid.
It is expected that the two Ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.
South Africa and Zimbabwe consolidate their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism, to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.
Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION
OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084