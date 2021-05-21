Media Statement

21 May 2021

Minister Pandor to host the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Zimbabwean counterpart, Dr Frederick Shava, on a Working Visit to South Africa on Friday, 21 May 2021 in Cape Town.

Members of the Media are invited for the opening remarks and photo opportunity as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 May 2021

Time: 14h30 - Photo-Opportunity

15h15 - Opening Remarks

Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town

The visit by Minister Shava takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Zimbabwe, which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid.

It is expected that the two Ministers will discuss a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.

South Africa and Zimbabwe consolidate their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is a structured bilateral mechanism, to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

