Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Pentus-Rosimannus: Let's await the outcome of the OECD tax reform

12/07/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Estonia prefers to await the outcome of the OECD-led global tax reform before embarking on amending the Code of Conduct on Business Taxation, said the Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, attending the ECOFIN meeting that took place in Brussels today.

"The global tax reform may have an unpredictable impact on the tax systems and investment strategies, both within the EU and outside," stated the Minister. "We should monitor the results of its implementation before taking any major new steps."

"Estonian corporate income tax system is simple and efficient. It encourages innovation, growth, and job creation. It is in Estonia's interest to keep it as such. Any new tax rules would have to be carefully targeted to avoid undue burden on business," the Minister explained.

According to the Minister, the OECD minimum tax agreement has taken the Estonian tax system into consideration. Nevertheless, it is important to ensure that the European Union proposal will not extend the tax beyond what's already agreed.

The European Commission is expected to publish the proposal for the minimum tax directive on December 22. No new details have been announced about the second half of the OECD Statement, the so called digital tax.

"It is crucial for the tax on digitalized economy to progress as speedily as the minimum tax. The two pillars form equal parts of the OECD tax deal. Without one, the whole construction will collapse," the Minister announced.

The EU finance ministers gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the amendments to the Code of Conduct on Business Taxation. The Code, dating back to 1997, embodies a political commitment by the EU member states to curb tax measures that constitute harmful tax competition.

A member state seeking to introduce a tax incentive that departs from its general tax rules is required to inform the Code of Conduct Group, which will then assess the tax measure as harmful or not.

The debate on amendments to the Code has been carrying on for the last few years but was recently stopped to prioritize the OECD reform. This Tuesday, the issue under discussion was extending the scope of the Code to the general features of a tax system that may give rise to a tax exemption or double non-taxation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aDisclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 November to 2 December 2021)
AQ
11:50aBOOSTHEAT : Boostheat expands its partnership with dalkia for the development of a thermally driven heat pump dedicated to domestic hot water production
AN
11:50aFarm Finance - The First Ever Vietnam Farming NFT Game Released
NE
11:50aMetaMonstas Arrives, Putting Users' Monsta Fighting Skills to the Test
NE
11:48aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:48aBookgel Launches AI-Assisted Pricing & Closing App for Accountants
GL
11:47aINCITY IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:46aDivio Technologies AB (publ) signes partnership agreement with Cloudflare
AQ
11:46aQuadient reports solid nine-month 2021 sales performance and expects strong commercial momentum to continue into the fourth quarter
AQ
11:46aAir Liquide Enters a Long-term Partnership to Secure Its Supply of Helium-3
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5Oil CEOs clash with U.S. Energy Dept official over energy transition

HOT NEWS