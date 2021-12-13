Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Radulović meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Escobar in London

12/13/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on: Dec 13, 2021 12:00 PM Author: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The fight against corruption, organised crime and social inclusion of all its citizens is the guiding idea of all progressive forces in Montenegro. Going towards the EU, our country is becoming more democratic, stable and prosperous, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Đorđe Radulović to the US Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing policy towards the countries of the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar, during the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in London.

Minister Radulović noted that Montenegro had drafted a document committing itself to progress in the areas of protection and freedom of the media, anti-corruption measures, improving cooperation with NGOs, and electoral framework and digitalization of judiciary and public administration.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing policy towards the countries of the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar once again expressed support for Montenegro's commitment to European integration and reform processes. He expressed satisfaction with the successful first visit to the region, and announced a new one at the beginning of the year.

Minister Radulović welcomed the fact that the US Government keeps the focus on the Western Balkans.

The meeting expressed expectation that the plan of the First Economic Dialogue, which is a great success of Montenegrin diplomacy, will proceed as planned through the formation of working groups and concrete steps in the dialogue, as extremely important initiative for overall bilateral and economic cooperation between Montenegro and USA.

Minister Radulović pointed out that the Montenegrin Government appreciates the recommendations of the State Department's report on the investment climate in Montenegro, adding that our country is committed to finding credible investors and to eradicating corruption and improving the rule of law.

He expressed belief that cooperation will be further strengthened with the renewed US engagement in multilateralism, which is reflected in the joint membership in the UN Human Rights Council in the period 2022-2024.

He also confirmed that Montenegro and the United States share the same system of Euro-Atlantic values through a strategic alliance within NATO, and reminded that our country stands with its ally in the global efforts to protect democracy and human rights.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 13:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:49aMinsud reports 448m at 1.20% CuEq; expands polymetallic (Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au) and porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag-Au mineralization at the Chita Valley Project
AQ
08:49aPIMCO Closed-End Funds Announce Closing of Reorganizations
AQ
08:48aMining Review Delivers Optimized Five-Year Plan
GL
08:47aVertex Indirect Tax O Series is Certified by SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, Caters to Brazilian Market
AQ
08:47aMissfresh Expands Intelligent Fresh Markets to 20 Cities in China
PR
08:46aMOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS : Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper On The Telegraph Project In BC's Golden Triangle
PU
08:46aEMGOLD MINING : Releases positive soil sampling results defining two new exploration targets at its golden arrow property, nv
PU
08:46aS&P GLOBAL : Platts Analytics Releases its 2022 Energy Outlook
PU
08:46aTRXADE HEALTH : Announces Resumption of Modified Stock Repurchase Program - Form 8-K
PU
08:46aSPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD : Signs Engagement Protocol Agreement with Lhtako Dené Nation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors shrug off Boris' warning
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3French court more than halves fine against UBS in tax evasion case to 1..
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5Wyloo raises offer for nickel miner Noront after talks end with BHP

HOT NEWS