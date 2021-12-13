Minister Radulović meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Escobar in London

The fight against corruption, organised crime and social inclusion of all its citizens is the guiding idea of all progressive forces in Montenegro. Going towards the EU, our country is becoming more democratic, stable and prosperous, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Đorđe Radulović to the US Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing policy towards the countries of the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar, during the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in London.

Minister Radulović noted that Montenegro had drafted a document committing itself to progress in the areas of protection and freedom of the media, anti-corruption measures, improving cooperation with NGOs, and electoral framework and digitalization of judiciary and public administration.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing policy towards the countries of the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar once again expressed support for Montenegro's commitment to European integration and reform processes. He expressed satisfaction with the successful first visit to the region, and announced a new one at the beginning of the year.

Minister Radulović welcomed the fact that the US Government keeps the focus on the Western Balkans.

The meeting expressed expectation that the plan of the First Economic Dialogue, which is a great success of Montenegrin diplomacy, will proceed as planned through the formation of working groups and concrete steps in the dialogue, as extremely important initiative for overall bilateral and economic cooperation between Montenegro and USA.

Minister Radulović pointed out that the Montenegrin Government appreciates the recommendations of the State Department's report on the investment climate in Montenegro, adding that our country is committed to finding credible investors and to eradicating corruption and improving the rule of law.

He expressed belief that cooperation will be further strengthened with the renewed US engagement in multilateralism, which is reflected in the joint membership in the UN Human Rights Council in the period 2022-2024.

He also confirmed that Montenegro and the United States share the same system of Euro-Atlantic values through a strategic alliance within NATO, and reminded that our country stands with its ally in the global efforts to protect democracy and human rights.