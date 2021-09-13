Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Radulović to take part in Conference "South East European Science Diplomacy Roadmap: South East European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIIST)"

09/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on: Sep 12, 2021 12:45 PM Author: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Đorđe Radulović will participate in the Conference 'South East European Science Diplomacy Roadmap: South East European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIIST)' on 13 and 14 September in Bern, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

Participation in the Conference is an example of cooperation between the countries of the Western Balkans and the members of the European Union, as well as a contribution to the integration process. SEEIIST is one of the most important regional projects in the field of science, which is implemented within the international concept of science diplomacy.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:26aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Changing the Game with Hybrid Cloud and APEX
AQ
04:25aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : MEC and Private Wireless - CSPs Enabling Enterprise Transformation
AQ
04:25aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank welcomes Erin Zimmerman as senior vice president, private banking in Central Wisconsin
AQ
04:23aASSOCIATED BANC : Bank welcomes Jim Weix as senior vice president, commercial banking in Central Wisconsin
AQ
04:23aOCTOPUS AIM VCT : Close of Offers to Further Applications
AQ
04:23aDFDS : Monthly volume report: freight growth continued in most regions
AQ
04:22aDanish Agro invests in the hemp seed company Møllerup Brands A/S
PU
04:22aSCHRODERS : enhances sustainability data in its annual Assessment of Value Report
PU
04:22aDCI lost 2.01 percent year to date
PU
04:22aITV : The Voice Australia closes superb tenth season
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
2In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
3Oil rises to one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate
4Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40..
5CZG Ceská zbrojovka : Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new marke..

HOT NEWS