Minister Radulović to take part in Conference "South East European Science Diplomacy Roadmap: South East European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIIST)"

Minister of Foreign Affairs Đorđe Radulović will participate in the Conference 'South East European Science Diplomacy Roadmap: South East European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIIST)' on 13 and 14 September in Bern, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

Participation in the Conference is an example of cooperation between the countries of the Western Balkans and the members of the European Union, as well as a contribution to the integration process. SEEIIST is one of the most important regional projects in the field of science, which is implemented within the international concept of science diplomacy.