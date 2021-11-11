Minister Ryan announces that Ireland has joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) to lead the transition away from global oil and gas production

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan T.D., joined other governments in a landmark announcement at COP26 today to launch the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA).

BOGA is a first-of-its-kind alliance of governments that are determined to set an end date for oil and gas exploration and extraction. The alliance is seeking to curtail new licensing and undertake other measures to phase out oil and gas production in line with the existing Paris Agreement.

Ireland joined other nations and sub-nations - Costa Rica (co-chair); Denmark (co-chair); France; Greenland; Quebec; Sweden; Wales; California; and New Zealand - in making today's milestone announcement.

Speaking at the launch of BOGA Minister Ryan said:

"Ireland is leading the way in incentivising the transition to renewable energy and putting ourselves on a pathway to net zero, by legislating to keep fossil fuels in the ground. The decision we have made today, to join the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, sends a powerful message that we are moving irrevocably away from fossil fuels towards a renewable future - both in Ireland and internationally.

"Through the Climate Act 2021, Ireland has closed the door on new exploration activities for oil and gas. There is no longer a legal basis for granting new licences. In line with Irish Government policy of keeping fossil fuels in the ground, we are also currently legislating to prohibit exploration for and extraction of coal, lignite and oil shale. As a core member of BOGA, Ireland will lead by example and share our experience of legislation so that we can all move towards a fossil free future."

BOGA Declaration

BOGA is an international coalition of governments and stakeholders working together to facilitate the managed phase-out of oil and gas production. The coalition aims to elevate the issue of oil and gas production phase-out at international level.

Founding members sign up to the BOGA Declaration, pledging to support a socially just and equitable global transition. This will be followed-up by concrete action, with core members committing to end new concessions, licensing or leasing rounds, and promoting dialogue on the need for a managed and just phase-out.

BOGA recognises that members may be locked into granting certain permissions, due to existing contractual/legal commitments. It seeks to set a clear direction of travel, taking an ambitious 'glide path' approach to phasing out production, rather than an impossible 'nose-dive'.

Commenting further, Minister Ryan remarked: "By prohibiting offshore oil and gas exploration, not only are we doing what we need to do to address climate change, we are also protecting our biodiversity which is intrinsically linked to climate change. I look forward to using the platform that BOGA will provide to raise the profile of international dialogues on oil and gas phase-out."

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

BOGA co-chairs, core members and associate members

Costa Rica and Denmark are co-chairs of BOGA. France, Greenland, Ireland, Quebec, Sweden and Wales are core members. California and New Zealand are associate members.

Why was BOGA established?

BOGA is adamant that science has made it clear that the fossil fuel era needs to come to an end.

This is why BOGA is building an alliance of national and sub-national governments willing to move beyond oil and gas.

Recent major climate-related reports (IPCC, IEA Net-Zero and UNEP Production Gap) have made it clear that significant reductions in coal, oil and natural (fossil) gas are needed to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Only a few governments have committed to end oil and gas production. This is exactly what BOGA seeks to change. BOGA wants to spur momentum for governments to phase out their production of oil and gas, while transitioning to a sustainable, diversified economy and advancing clean energy solutions.