Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Šircelj at the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council

06/18/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, on 18 June 2021, Minister Andrej Šircelj attended the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Luxembourg. Ministers took stock in particular on recovery and resilience plans, economic recovery in the European Union, the European Semester and value-added tax.

[Link]

Minister Šircelj at the meeting of EU finance ministers | Author EU

The economic recovery process made progress in the last two days. The European Commission has made initial assessments of national recovery and resilience plans and borrowed funds in international markets to finance the recovery. This historic moment assures the European Union that there is cooperation and solidarity between the Member States. During the debate, ministers agreed on the need to do everything possible to ensure that adopting the plans remains as smooth and transparent as possible in the following steps.

'I hope that the process will go smoothly. I also believe that this in the interest of Member States. I, therefore, hope that we will continue to work in a spirit of cooperation and that as many national recovery and resilience plans as possible will be confirmed already in the summer,' said Minister Šircelj.

In the discussions about the value-added tax, ministers firstly discussed the use of lower tax rates. They discussed the possibility of unifying solutions for all Member States. This would ensure a more equal and fair treatment of all Member States.

A discussion followed on the scope of the VAT exemption for products and services acquired by the European Commission and other European bodies or agencies to distribute it to the Member States free of charge in the event of an emergency, according to their needs.

At the meeting, ministers adopted recommendations regarding the excessive deficit procedure, recommendations on updated stability and convergence programmes and conclusions on ageing-related fiscal sustainability challenges.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Finance of Portugal, João Leão, symbolically handed over to Minister Šircelj the Presidency of the ECOFIN Council.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 17:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pSPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES  : Acquires Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
PU
01:33pInvestors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
RE
01:33pInvestors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
RE
01:33pInvestors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
RE
01:31pGLOBALDATA  : CARsgen's novel pipeline therapy could be beneficial to underserved patients in late-stage advanced HCC, says GlobalData
PU
01:31pUMWA Applauds Bi-Partisan Legislation Establishing Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday
PU
01:31pDeputy Secretary-General Calls for Leadership that Delivers Results towards Green Development, Net-Zero Carbon Emissions, Closing Annual Global Compact Summit
PU
01:31pDEEPROCK MINERALS  : Strengthens Technical Team in Romania and Grants Stock Options
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE  : - End of Day
PR
01:31pMICROSOFT  : Recipients of academic grants for AI research on combating phishing announced
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet

HOT NEWS