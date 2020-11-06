Log in
Minister Selakovic confers with the U.S. Ambassador

11/06/2020 | 04:26pm EST
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nikola Selakovic met today with Ambassador of the United States of America in the Republic of Serbia Anthony Godfrey.

Ambassador Godfrey extended cordial congratulations to Minister Selakovic following his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

Minister Selakovic underlined in particular the positive dynamic in the development of the relations between the two countries, marking their 140th anniversary next year.

The collocutors exchanged views on the further course and modalities of efforts to strengthen the cooperation characterized by significant capacity for further development. Both sides also expressed readiness to jointly work on the further enhancement and deepening of bilateral relations in all areas.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 21:25:05 UTC
