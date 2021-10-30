Log in
Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Compliments Coal Companies for Record Supply of 22 Lakh Tonne Coal to Thermal Power Plants

10/30/2021 | 07:07am EDT
Ministry of Coal
Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Compliments Coal Companies for Record Supply of 22 Lakh Tonne Coal to Thermal Power Plants
Posted On: 30 OCT 2021 4:19PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has expressed happiness in Coal Ministry's remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to Thermal Power Plants on Thursday, 28th October, 2021.

In a tweet, the Minister said that out the above quantity, 18 lakh tonne coal has been the contribution of Coal India Ltd (CIL). Congratulating all coal companies for this feat, Minister Shri Joshi urged them to keep increasing coal production and offtake.

******

MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1767903)Visitor Counter : 36


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 11:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
