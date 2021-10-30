Ministry of Coal

Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Compliments Coal Companies for Record Supply of 22 Lakh Tonne Coal to Thermal Power Plants



Posted On: 30 OCT 2021 4:19PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has expressed happiness in Coal Ministry's remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to Thermal Power Plants on Thursday, 28th October, 2021.

In a tweet, the Minister said that out the above quantity, 18 lakh tonne coal has been the contribution of Coal India Ltd (CIL). Congratulating all coal companies for this feat, Minister Shri Joshi urged them to keep increasing coal production and offtake.

