Minister Tito Mboweni requests to table 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni MP, has requested the Speaker of the National Assembly to enable him to table the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday 28th October 2020. The Speaker has acceded to the request subject to the approval of the Parliamentary Programming Committee.

The Minister has made this request having taken into consideration the complex and unusual circumstances visited upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the tabling of a Supplementary Budget in June 2020. The Ministry of Finance and National Treasury have had to adjust the approach and consultation of the budgetary process.

The Government is determined to maintain a prudent fiscal stance which is in the best interest of the country in the medium and long-term. The 2020 MTBPS will reflect this position.

Note to editors. The conventional budget lockup and pre MTBPS media briefing is under review due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Further details on the presentation of the MTBPS will be communicated in due course.