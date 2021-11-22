Log in
Minister for Defence Delivers Remarks at 177th Bergedorf Round Table on Europe's Partne..

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen spoke at the 177th Bergedorf Round Table earlier today on the partnership between Europe and the Asia-Pacific. The session was moderated by Editor-in-Chief of the Northern German Broadcasting Andreas Cichowicz. The 177th edition was held virtually.

Attending the session, Dr Ng said that Europe could not afford to be on the sidelines in this phase of Asia-Pacific's history and called on European countries to build on its existing partnerships with Asia-Pacific countries in the areas of people-to-people exchanges, co-creation of international rules and norms, cooperation in science and technology, and strengthening trade links. Dr Ng also exchanged views with participants on the role of multilateral institutions, and highlighted the importance of open communication and engagement among all parties in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Established in 1961, the Bergedorf Round Table is organised by the Koerber Foundation and is a platform for politicians and experts to discuss questions pertaining to foreign and security policy. The theme of the 177th Bergedorf Round Table is "Shaping the Future Together? Europe and the Indo-Pacific in the 21st Century".

Disclaimer

MINDEF - Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
