Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation receives Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria

03/30/2021 | 06:23am EDT
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, held political consultations on Monday with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum.

This visit, the first by Minister Boukadoum to Spain since his appointment, is a display of the intensity of high-level bilateral contacts, as made clear by the visit to Algeria by the President of the Government on 7 and 8 October 2020.

During his visit to Spain, Minister Boukadoum was also received by H.M. King Felipe VI, by the President of the Government, by the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament and by the Fourth Vice-President of the Government and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. He also took part in a public event organised at Arab House.

These meetings allowed a review to be made of the state of bilateral relations and identify potential new areas for their development with a view to the upcoming High-Level Meeting to be held in Spain when the health circumstances so permit. Spain is the European country to have held the most High-Level Meetings with Algeria.

The two ministers highlighted the essential nature of Euro-Mediterranean relations and addressed the relaunch of the European Neighbourhood Policy, the activity of the Union for the Mediterranean and the 5+5 Dialogue, which Spain holds the Rotating Presidency of this year. They also addressed regional questions of shared interest, such as the situation in Libya and the Sahel, the migratory phenomenon and the fight against terrorism.

Non official translation

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Spain published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
