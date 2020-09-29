Minister of Defence of Hungary pays first official visit to Georgia

Minister of Defence of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defence of Hungary Tibor Benkő discussed the aspects of bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting held in the Ministry of Defence. After the official welcome ceremony in the MoD, the counterparts held the extended meeting with the participation of Georgian and Hungarian Defence Ministry representatives. Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked his Hungarian counterpart for his firm support of Georgia`s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic membership aspirations.

Regional and global security challenges, Black Sea Security Architecture, NATO-Georgia relations and Georgia`s contribution in international peacekeeping operations were the main topics of the discussion during the meeting.

Minister IGaribashvili thanked the Hungarian side for the Hungarian officers` active involvement in the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

After the meeting, a protocol on bilateral cooperation was signed, which will further deepen and develop the partnership between the defence ministries of the two countries.

During his official visit to Georgia, the Hungarian Defence Minister will meet Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Tibor Benkő will pay tribute to the memory of the heroes who died in the battles for the territorial integrity of Georgia at the Heroes' Square and will lay a wreath at the memorial. The Hungarian Defence Minister and other members of the delegation will also visit the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) in Krtsanisi.