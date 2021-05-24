Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy to be temporarily replaced

News item | 24-05-2021 | 17:20

The Government Information Service has made the following announcement of behalf of the Prime Minister:

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Bas van 't Wout, will be unable to fulfil his duties for at least three months due to a burnout. The government wishes him a full and speedy recovery.

Minister Van 't Wout will be replaced, with immediate effect and for the period that he is unable to carry out his duties, by Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok.

During this period, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag, will also serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Given the size of the portfolio for which the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy is responsible, an extra state secretary will be sought for this ministry. They will assume the climate and energy portfolio for the remaining duration of the caretaker government, and will be recruited from the ranks of the VVD (the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy). The new state secretary will be named as soon as possible.