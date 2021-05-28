Minister of Finance Conveyed the Importance of Data Integration in Exploring Taxation Potential 5/28/2021 6:27:53 PM

Jakarta, 28/05/2021 MoF - The Ministry of Finance is committed to building an integrated data system. In line with the government's initiative in One Data Indonesia program which is regulated in Presidential Regulation number 39 of 2019, the system will use a common identifier.

'Currently, while continuing to build the foundation, DGT is integrating taxation data by matching the National Identity Number (NIK) with the Taxpayer Identification Number (NPWP),' explained Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati as the main speaker at the Tax Revenue Optimization Webinar through the Implementation of Single Identity Number (SIN) Tax for Indonesia's Fiscal Independence, Friday (28/05).

Through Government Regulation Number 31 of 2012, the Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) has the authority to obtain data and information from agencies, institutions, associations, and other parties (ILAP). A total of 80 countries, 69 agencies, with 337 types of data including transaction data, identity data, licensing data, and non-transactional data were obtained and used by DGT to explore potential taxation, build databases, and analyze potential and risks.

However, in using these data, DGT still faces challenges, especially when conducting data matching.

'Currently, Indonesians have 40 identity numbers. The identity number has its own system, spread across various institutions or agencies,' she said again.

The large number of identity numbers with a system that is not yet integrated makes the data not easy to analyze. Integrated data will be useful for identifying transactions, assets, and other information related to taxpayers.

The minister believes that with a more complete data and system, the resulting analysis will be more accurate, both predictive and in perspective, to make projections and make policy recommendations. Apart from taxation, an integrated data system will make it easier for the government to provide social assistance, subsidies, or other interventions. (dj/mr/hpy)