Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias' statement upon arrival at the Informal Meeting “Gymnich” of the EU Foreign Ministers (Brest, 13.01.2022)

There are extremely important issues to be discussed at the Informal Meeting today.

First of all, there will be a discussion on the EU's Strategic Compass with special reference to the threats against the EU. One region from which such threats emanate is the Eastern Mediterranean, and I think that on this basis, there should be an open discussion about what kind of threats the EU faces in this region and how to tackle them; how to address violations of international law and challenges to the sovereignty of EU Member States.

Furthermore, tomorrow's EU-Africa talks are of particular importance. Following my visits to five African countries, I think there are many things to be discussed. Africa is the continent with the fastest growing population and the fastest growing economy, it forms a part of the planet's future. The EU, being an economic area next to Africa, has plenty to discuss with it and a lot to contribute to its future.