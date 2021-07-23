Minister of Foreign Affairs speaks with Cuban counterpart

July 23, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Garneau expressed Canada's deep concern over the violent crackdown on protests in Cuba, particularly the repressive measures against peaceful protesters, journalists and activists, and arbitrary detention.

The people of Cuba deserve their full rights to freedom of speech and assembly, as well as democracy. Minister Garneau reiterated Canada's commitment to promote and protect human rights globally and called for the rights of the Cuban people to be respected and upheld.

As part of their frank exchange, Ministers Garneau and Rodriguez discussed the strong cultural and economic ties between the two countries, the challenging economic situation Cuba is facing and the impacts of the pandemic on the Cuban people. Both expressed the need for continued engagement while committing to work together for the benefit of Cubans and Canadians alike.