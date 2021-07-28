Minister of Transport to make an announcement about funding for investments for trade corridor projects

WHITEHORSE, YUKON - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra will make an announcement about the National Trade Corridors Fund. The Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Larry Bagnell and the Minister of Highways and Public Works, the Honourable Nils Clarke, will also deliver remarks.

Minister Alghabra and Minister Clarke will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health's orders and guidance, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Physical distancing measures are in place and wearing a face cover is recommended.

We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, not to attend.

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. YT

Location:

Yukon Transportation Museum

30 Electra Crescent

Whitehorse, YK Y1A 0M7