Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ministers Of Agriculture Of The Americas To Discuss Position Toward UN Summit, Threats To Trade And The Contribution Of Agriculture To Post-pandemic Recovery

08/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year, the meeting has been titled 'Sustainable Agri-Food Systems: The engine of development in the Americas' and will be held in the framework of the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas, at which the Inter-American Board of Agriculture, the highest governing body of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), will also hold its regular meeting.

At the Conference, the ministers of agriculture of the Inter-American System's 34 Member States will hear from Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, and Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy to the UN Food Systems Summit, who will inform on the course of action of the global forum scheduled to begin on 23 September in New York, for which the countries of the Americas-mobilized with the support of IICA-reached a common position.

Moreover, Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA, will report to the ministers on his term as director of the hemispheric organization specialized in rural and agricultural development and will refer to the new challenges facing the sector and the tools made available by technical cooperation to tackle them.

'This session provides an excellent opportunity to discuss the role of sustainable agri-food systems as the strategic backbone of the economic recovery of our countries post-Covid-19. We cannot let it go to waste. We are facing enormous challenges and IICA, alongside the countries of the Americas, must be more and more prepared and have the tools necessary to tackle them',

said Manuel Otero.

Renato Alvarado, Costa Rica's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, commented that

'some of the issues we will discuss include the importance and challenges of the transformation of agri-food systems; the importance of drawing attention to our enormous agricultural wealth; and the role of agriculture in light of the pandemic and how to solve the problem of providing food for our people'.

According to the program shared by IICA on the Conference's website, the top-ranking officials will also discuss the situation surrounding the detection of African swine fever (ASF) in the Americas, recently recognized by the Dominican Republic.

In the respective segment of the Conference, in addition to presentations by the ministers, secretaries and heads of delegation, Monique Eloit, Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), will also make a presentation.

The environmental, social and economic challenges facing food systems in the Americas will also be a topic of discussion.

'We cannot continue to produce as we have done for the past 60 years. The environmental cost we have paid has been very high. The balance of social exclusion has also been very high and is a huge debt we must pay. We are faced with the challenge of continuing to produce food for a growing population, but doing so more sustainably',

commented Víctor Villalobos, Secretary of Agricultural and Rural Development of Mexico, prior to the Conference.

The Mexican official also congratulated the Director General of IICA 'for the initiative taken to ensure the voice of agriculture of the Americas, and especially the voice of the continent's producers, is heard at the Food Systems Summit'. He continued, 'the consensus we have reached is good news and a call to strengthen the multilateral systems that today, in the face of the health emergency, have demonstrated their relevance and strength'.

María Emilia Undurraga, Minister of Agriculture of Chile, expressed that

'this meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture as the highest governing body of IICA is especially relevant as an item on the agenda embodies the consensus of our countries, that is the transformation of agri-food systems and the role of agriculture in the Americas'.

She added that, 'Building healthier, more sustainable and equitable food systems must be our target; to that end, we must work in collaboration with the entire agri-food chain on matters related to government policy'.

The Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas 2021 and the Twenty-First Regular Meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA) will be held virtually due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

OECS - Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aSAP : German Supermarket Launches Tiny Store for the Digital Age
PU
08:32aNEW YORK TIMES : A New Job in London for Tess Felder
PU
08:32aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom is right on schedule with 5G and fiber roll-out
PU
08:32aFLOW TRADERS N : Earnings Document
PU
08:32aDEUTSCHE POST : CFO Post & Parcel Germany – Stifel Transport Conference (Virtual), 30 August 2021
PU
08:32aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF TWO SERIES OF NOTES (Form 6-K)
PU
08:32aCOLRUYT N : SmartWithFood starts research on impact of lifestyle counselling on health
PU
08:32aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 8 Trends Shaping the Future of the Insurance Industry, Pt. 1
PU
08:32aWAITR : Open Market Sale Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08:32aEMBRAER S A : Rio de Janeiro to have UAM concept of operations; Embraer's Eve leads the workgroup
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
5Cautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS