Ministers' statement on YVR's new climate plan

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, have issued the following statement in response to Vancouver International Airport's (YVR) new Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon 2030 plan:

"We applaud the climate leadership taken today by Vancouver International Airport with the release of its new Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon 2030 plan. YVR has long demonstrated its commitment to the environment, innovation and a cleaner economy with a recognition that addressing climate change now is good for business and industry.

"This new commitment puts that change into action with tangible, practical steps to make YVR the first airport in Canada to commit to net-zero emissions by 2030. The pathway to net-zero emissions ensures the airport will emerge from the pandemic in a sustainable way, creating working opportunities for hundreds of British Columbians.

"It shows that change is possible and what is achievable given an increasing global imperative for companies looking to thrive in a net-zero future.

"We recognize the innovative work YVR is doing to meet its climate goals, which aligns with our government's goal to build a cleaner, stronger and more inclusive economy for people. Through our CleanBC plan, we have worked with YVR to support building efficiency improvements on Sea Island by converting one of its large cargo operations buildings to an electric heat pump system.

"We look forward to future opportunities to support good jobs for people by making sure that we're ready for a world that is rapidly moving towards net-zero emissions to secure a better future for all of us."