Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ministers' statement on YVR's new climate plan

10/07/2021 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, have issued the following statement in response to Vancouver International Airport's (YVR) new Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon 2030 plan:

"We applaud the climate leadership taken today by Vancouver International Airport with the release of its new Roadmap to Net Zero Carbon 2030 plan. YVR has long demonstrated its commitment to the environment, innovation and a cleaner economy with a recognition that addressing climate change now is good for business and industry.

"This new commitment puts that change into action with tangible, practical steps to make YVR the first airport in Canada to commit to net-zero emissions by 2030. The pathway to net-zero emissions ensures the airport will emerge from the pandemic in a sustainable way, creating working opportunities for hundreds of British Columbians.

"It shows that change is possible and what is achievable given an increasing global imperative for companies looking to thrive in a net-zero future.

"We recognize the innovative work YVR is doing to meet its climate goals, which aligns with our government's goal to build a cleaner, stronger and more inclusive economy for people. Through our CleanBC plan, we have worked with YVR to support building efficiency improvements on Sea Island by converting one of its large cargo operations buildings to an electric heat pump system.

"We look forward to future opportunities to support good jobs for people by making sure that we're ready for a world that is rapidly moving towards net-zero emissions to secure a better future for all of us."

Disclaimer

Ministry of Environment of British Columbia published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aBLACKHAWK NETWORK : and Magstar Bring Expanded Digital Payment Acceptance to Retailers
BU
10:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Adds New Square D Connected Wiring Device Lines
AQ
10:51aBest's Review Examines the Latest Auto Insurtech Developments in October
BU
10:51aSECU Foundation Helps Advance UNC Health Foundation Pilot for NC Public School Students
GL
10:51aCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Declares Interim Common Dividend of $0.014 Per Share
BU
10:51aSECU Foundation Helps Advance UNC Health Foundation Pilot for NC Public School Students
GL
10:50aOnly Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round
RE
10:50aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List
AQ
10:50aSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, Bit Digital, Brickell Biotech, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, or SmileDirectClub?
PR
10:49aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership to Accelerate Lifetime Carbon Neutral Commitment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..

HOT NEWS