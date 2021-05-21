Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ministers' statement on softwood lumber preliminary ruling

05/21/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and George Chow, Minister of State for Trade, have issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Commerce's second administrative review and its preliminary determination regarding countervailing and anti-dumping duties applied to Canada's softwood lumber exports to the U.S.:

'B.C. is frustrated and very concerned about the continued effect these unjustified punitive duties are having on our forest sector and on the families in communities throughout B.C. whose livelihoods depend on it.

'These unfair U.S. duties have been compounding the costs for construction, resulting in rising housing costs on both sides of the border. If the duties go up even more, so will the cost of housing and construction.

'Higher duties on Canadian softwood lumber not only hurt B.C. and Canadian businesses, they are a tax on consumers, including homebuyers in the U.S., that makes housing less affordable for American families and threatens post-pandemic economic recovery.

'Now, more than ever, it's essential to keep supply chains open for both sides of the border as Canada and the U.S. enter the next, post-vaccination phase of our economic recovery. We need open and stable supply chains for both countries to prosper during recovery, not trade barriers.

'B.C. will continue to vigorously defend the 50,000 hardworking people in our forest industry against these unwarranted duties. We will continue to work alongside the federal government to challenge these unjustified duties through the World Trade Organization and Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement dispute settlement systems in the future.

'We will also continue our work in pursuing growth in markets for B.C. wood products both at home and abroad by promoting innovation and by expanding our trade relationships in global markets.'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations of British Columbia published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pApple's Tim Cook Takes Witness Stand in Antitrust Fight -- 5th Update
DJ
03:17pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : RYBREVANTTM (amivantamab-vmjw) Receives FDA Approval as the First Targeted Treatment for Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
PU
03:17pWOJCIECH DąBROWSKI, CEO OF THE PGE : the finding of the Court of Justice of the European Union is undermining the European Green Deal and is just a blackmail
PU
03:15pASTM S P A  : Voluntary tender offer for all of the ordinary shares of astm s.p.a. launched by naf 2 s.p.a. - press release naf 2 crosses the threshold of 90%
PU
03:15pGUARDANT HEALTH  : Guardant360® CDx Receives FDA Approval as Companion Diagnostic for Janssen's RYBREVANT™ (amivantamab-vmjw) for Use in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
BU
03:14pWisconsin RAP celebrates a decade of mentoring through basketball
GL
03:13pECO INNOVATION GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS  : ANNOUNCES FILING OF PROXY SUPPLEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO EXTEND PERIOD TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION (Form 8-K)
PU
03:11pALTAIR GLOBAL  : The Nav by Altair Global — Q2 2021 Edition
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
5EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..

HOT NEWS