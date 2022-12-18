Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Negotiators at a U.N.
summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on
Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030,
with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving
the world's wild places and species.
China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal,
released a proposed text on Sunday morning that ministers
welcomed, with some reservations.
"Another potential round of work needs to be done so we can
align the resources and the ambition," said Colombia Environment
Minister Susana Muhamad. "But I'm very optimistic that, as the
main goals have been landed and there is no, in general,
opposition to these goals, we have made a very important step
forward."
Policymakers hope an ambitious deal can spur nature
conservation the same way that an international pact in Paris in
2015 helped mobilize efforts to limit planet-warming carbon
emissions.
The draft, based on the last two weeks of talks, sets a
crucial financial target of $200 billion per year for
conservation initiatives, though demands less from wealthy
countries than some developing states had wanted.
It lays out support for protecting 30% of land and waters by
2030, a landmark goal informally known as 30-by-30, and suggests
restoring 30% of degraded lands.
"We were surprised that (the text) is actually capturing
most of the things we want to go for," a negotiator from a
European country told Reuters. On restoration, he noted that the
text went with a more ambitious target of 30%, instead of 20%,
which "is really good and ambitious and necessary."
Businesses should also be asked to assess and disclose how
they affect and are affected by nature loss, but the current
document does not make such reporting mandatory.
EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told reporters during
a break that negotiators were "on the right track to finalise" a
deal but highlighted shortcomings on numerical targets and
expressed concern about an increase in funding from developed
countries.
Ministers from nearly 200 governments need to come to a
consensus on 23 proposed targets by midnight on Monday (0500 GMT
Tuesday).
DEVIL IN THE DETAILS
While optimistic, environmental campaigners worry the
technical wording of the 30-by-30 target might not adequately
address ocean conservation.
The target mentions protecting at least 30% of terrestrial,
inland water, and coastal and marine areas.
However, it does not clarify whether this means 30% of land
and separately 30% of oceans, said Brian O'Donnell, director of
the non-profit Campaign for Nature, adding China needs to
quickly clarify its intent.
"The target should split land and sea to make sure 30%
applies to them respectively," said Li Shuo, global policy
adviser at Greenpeace East Asia.
MOBILIZING MONEY
The draft recommends allocating $200 billion per year from
all sources, including the public and private sectors, for
conservation initiatives - a target seen as critical for the
successful implementation of any deal.
Developing countries were pushing for half of that - $100
billion per year - to flow from wealthy countries to poorer
nations. However, the text mentions only that $20 billion to $30
billion per year comes from developed countries by 2030.
"Probably we will have to reach an agreement between $30
billion and $100 billion," Colombia's Muhamad told reporters.
The draft also notes that the money could come voluntarily
from any country - a nod to developed nations' desire that
countries with large economies, such as China, also contribute
funds.
Having China and Arab countries joining would be "a huge
step forward," Sinkevicius said.
Asked whether China should be considered a developing
country, as still defined by the World Bank, he said, "I think
we should not stick to 1992 descriptions but see the reality on
the ground, and it’s very different from 1992."
One of the greatest points of contention among delegates has
been whether a new fund should be established for that money,
improving on an existing structure. On Wednesday morning,
developing country negotiators walked out of a financing meeting
in protest. The draft deal does not mention setting up a
separate facility.
The text suggests harmful subsidies should be reduced by at
least $500 billion per year by the decade's end but does not
specify whether they should be eliminated, phased out or
reformed.
Other proposals include directing policymakers to "encourage
and enable" businesses to monitor, assess and disclose how they
affect and are affected by biodiversity, but not making these
processes mandatory.
Tony Goldner, who heads a group working on a framework for
companies to manage and disclose economic risks related to
nature, said a number of countries and financial firms would
move toward mandatory disclosure anyway.
"At an institutional level, the train has left the station
in any case because financial institutions are increasingly
aware that nature risk is sitting on their balance sheets."
Lastly, risks from pesticides and highly hazardous chemicals
would be reduced by at least half, but the text does not address
slashing their overall use.
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)