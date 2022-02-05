Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Agriculture Agri food and Forest of t : Informal Meeting of Agriculture Ministers, 7 and 8 February 2022 in Strasbourg

02/05/2022 | 05:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthening agricultural and forestry models for the good of the climate: low carbon agriculture

The informal meeting of the agriculture ministers of the European Union, taking place on 7 and 8 February, will be the occasion to jointly discuss new developments in the agricultural sector, with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, the President of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee and representatives of European associations.

The EU has taken on an ambitious target: achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and thus meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. Carbon neutrality is defined as the capacity to offset as much carbon as we emit, while taking account of all the greenhouse gases that are responsible for climate change. Two levers of action will make this possible: reducing greenhouse gas emissions on one hand, and on the other hand, increasing the number of carbon sinks for carbon sequestration to offset unavoidable emissions. With this goal, in July 2021 the European Commission published the "Fit for 55" legislative proposal, which raises the EU's ambitions with the objective to reduce net carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 in comparison to 1990.

The particular role of the agriculture and forestry sector in tackling climate change

This legislative proposal assigns the agriculture and forestry sectors ambitious goals for reducing their emissions, while recognising their unique role in land-based activities due to the carbon storage properties of soil and biomass.

This major issue of agriculture and forestry's role in mitigating climate change has already been the subject of work at European level in the Council and the Commission. In its recent communication of 15 December 2021 on sustainable carbon cycles, the Commission presents concrete actions to make progress on the matter. It proposes developing a new green economic model based on low-carbon agriculture, namely reflected in the implementation of a certification framework based on carbon sequestration.

Towards agricultural systems that produce solutions

The climate urgency now necessitates strengthening eco-friendly agricultural models. The concept of low-carbon agriculture, based on initiatives already in place, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon storage in soil through responsible farming practices (management of cattle and run-off, management of cropland [in particular nitrogenous fertilisation], hedges, preservation of permanent grasslands and wetlands, etc.).

This transition of farming systems requires support beyond public financing through increased private funding, in particular in the context of voluntary carbon offsetting, which allow buyers of carbon credits to contribute to funding the low-carbon transition in the agriculture and forestry sectors.

As president of the Agriculture configuration of the Council of the European Union, Julien Denormandie, the French Minister of Agriculture and Food, has chosen to dedicate an informal ministerial meeting to this topic of the future, which will take place on 8 February in Strasbourg. European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, the the President of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee, Norbert Lins and representatives of the European organisations concerned will also share their views with the Council on the topic of low-carbon agriculture.

The aim of this meeting is to make shared progress on these matters to ensure the future European framework meets the challenges facing the forestry and agriculture sectors in order to fully participate in mitigating climate change. It will be an opportunity for the Member States to share their experience and in particular for Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie to present the concrete initiatives already in place in France, such as the low-carbon label, which allows farmers to commit to lowering emissions on their farms over five years for market-based compensation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-food and Forest of the French Republic published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 10:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AGRI FOOD AND FOREST OF T : Informal Meeting of Agriculture Ministers, 7 and 8 February 2022 in Strasbourg
PU
05:23aJapan's daily coronavirus tally at record high - NHK
RE
05:21aMali could set new election date after review of post-coup charter
RE
05:16aMoroccan rescuers dig toward child trapped in well
RE
05:16aMoroccan rescuers dig toward child trapped in well
RE
04:38aSaudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
04:36aChina says U.S. tariff extension on solar products hurts new energy trade
RE
04:32aHong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases
RE
04:32aHong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases
RE
03:56aUkraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS