Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Legalisation for MSP

02/04/2022 | 11:48pm EST
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Legalisation for MSP
Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 5:30PM by PIB Delhi

Government of India announces Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 22 major agricultural commodities of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) each year in both the Crop seasons after taking into account the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). In addition, MSP for toria and de-husked coconut is also fixed on the basis of MSPs of rapeseed & mustard and copra respectively. Government also extends remunerative price to farmers through its various interventions schemes. Besides, the overall market also responds to declaration of MSP and Government's procurement operations which results in private procurement on or above the MSP for various notified crops.

Government extends price support for paddy and wheat through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and State Agencies. Under this policy, whatever food grains are offered by farmers within the stipulated period & conforming to the specifications prescribed by Government are purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the State Government agencies including FCI for Central Pool. It aims to service the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes of the Government so that subsidized food grains are supplied to the poor and needy, and to build up buffer stocks of food grains to ensure food grain security.

Further, different types of nutri-cereals and maize are procured by State Governments itself in consultation with FCI to the extent that the concerned State Government may utilise the same for distribution under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) as well as Other Welfare Schemes (OWS).

Oilseeds, pulses and copra of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) are procured from registered farmers under Price Support Scheme under Umbrella Scheme of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), as per its prescribed guidelines. Under PM-AASHA, States / UTs are offered to choose either Price Support Scheme (PSS) or Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) in a given procurement season with respect to particular oilseeds crop for the entire State. Further, States have the option to roll out Private Procurement and Stockist Scheme (PPSS) on pilot basis in district / selected APMC(s) of district involving the participation of private stockist for oilseeds. Cotton and Jute are also procured by Government at MSP through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and Jute Corporation of India (JCI).

For making effective procurement by government agencies, procurement centers are opened by respective State Government Agencies and Central Nodal Agencies like NAFED, FCI etc after taking into account the production, marketable surplus, convenience of farmers and availability of other logistics/ infrastructure such as storage and transportation etc. large number of the purchase centers in addition to the existing mandis and depots/godowns are also established at key points for the convenience of farmers.

(d) : The MSP for the crops in the last five years, crop-wise, year-wise and amount increased each year compared to the preceding year is at Annexure-I.

Annexure -I to PQ 331

Minimum Support Prices

(According to crop year)

(Rs. per quintal)

Sl. No.

Commodity

Variety

2017-18

2018-19

Increase in MSP 2018-19 over 2017-18

2019-20

Increase in MSP 2019-20 over 2018-19

2020-21

Increase in MSP 2020-21 over 2019-20

2021-22

Increase in MSP 2021-22 over 2020-21

Kharif Crops

1

Paddy

Common

1550

1750

200

1815

65

1868

53

1940

72

Grade 'A'

1590

1770

180

1835

65

1888

53

1960

72

2

Jowar

Hybrid

1700

2430

730

2550

120

2620

70

2738

118

Maldandi

1725

2450

725

2570

120

2640

70

2758

118

3

Bajra

1425

1950

525

2000

50

2150

150

2250

100

4

Ragi

1900

2897

997

3150

253

3295

145

3377

82

5

Maize

1425

1700

275

1760

60

1850

90

1870

20

6

Tur (Arhar)

5450^

5675

225

5800

125

6000

200

6300

300

7

Moong

5575^

6975

1400

7050

75

7196

146

7275

79

8

Urad

5400^

5600

200

5700

100

6000

300

6300

300

9

Groundnut

4450^

4890

440

5090

200

5275

185

5550

275

10

Sunflower seed

4100*

5388

1288

5650

262

5885

235

6015

130

11

Soyabeen (yellow)

3050^

3399

349

3710

311

3880

170

3950

70

12

Sesamum

5300*

6249

949

6485

236

6855

370

7307

452

13

Nigerseed

4050*

5877

1827

5940

63

6695

755

6930

235

14

Cotton

Medium staple

4020

5150

1130

5255

105

5515

260

5726

211

Long staple

4320

5450

1130

5550

100

5825

275

6025

200

Sl. No.

Commodity

Variety

2017-18

2018-19

Increase in MSP 2018-19 over 2017-18

2019-20

Increase in MSP 2019-20 over 2018-19

2020-21

Increase in MSP 2020-21 over 2019-20

2021-22

Increase in MSP 2021-22 over 2020-21

Rabi Crops

15

Wheat

1735

1840

105

1925

85

1975

50

2015

40

16

Barley

1410

1440

30

1525

85

1600

75

1635

35

17

Gram

4400@

4620

220

4875

255

5100

225

5230

130

18

Masur (lentil)

4250*

4475

225

4800

325

5100

300

5500

400

19

Rapeseed & Mustard

4000*

4200

200

4425

225

4650

225

5050

400

20

Safflower

4100*

4945

845

5215

270

5327

112

5441

114

21

Toria

3900

4190

290

4425

235

4650

225

5050

400

Other Crops

22

Copra (calender year)

Milling

6500

7511

1011

9521

2010

9960

439

10335

375

Ball

6785

7750

965

9920

2170

10300

380

10600

300

23

De-husked coconut (calender year)

1760

2030

270

2571

541

2700

129

2800

100

24

Jute

3500

3700

200

3950

250

4225

275

4500

275

*

Including Bonus of Rs. 100 per quintal.

^

Including Bonus of Rs. 200 per quintal.

@

Including Bonus of Rs. 150 per quintal

This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

****

APS/JK



(Release ID: 1795706)Visitor Counter : 3


Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 04:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS