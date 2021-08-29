Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Hon Peter Munya and CS Fred Matiang'i, in the presence of Office of the Attorney General, received the Inspection Report on Kenya Tea Development Agency – Holdings. Limited

CS Hon Peter Munya and CS Fred Matiang'i, in the presence of Office of the Attorney General, received the Inspection Report on Kenya Tea Development Agency - Holdings Limited from the multi-agency Committee. The report's findings on the status of the Agency's statutory and regulatory compliance status and trading practices will form the basis for action by relevant state agencies.

The government is committed to rooting out cartels in the Tea sub-sector and ensure tea stakeholders receive their rightful dues.

