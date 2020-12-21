Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Hon Peter Munya has concluded his three day public participation meetings on Coffee Bill 2020

Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has concluded his three day public participation meetings on Coffee Bill 2020 at Nyamathumbi Primary School, Gatundu North Constituency in Kiambu County, joined by the area MP Hon. Wanjiku Kibe and Secretary Administration Mr. Kello Harsama. Farmers from three sub counties: Gatundu North Githunguri and Gatundu North, have embraced the reforms which they say will help them earn what is rightful theirs therefore improving their livelihoods.

During the public participation meetings, farmers had a chance to voice issues affecting them in the sector most of them majoring on corruption and mismanagement which the proposed bill intends to address.

For more information Contact us:

Hotline: 0800724891