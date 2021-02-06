Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : Chief Administrative secretary , Madam Jebii Kilimo today launched PPR vaccines at Ngosuani Livestock Sale Yard at Narok county.

Chief Administrative secretary , Madam Jebii Kilimo today launched PPR vaccines at Ngosuani Livestock Sale Yard at Narok county. The PPR vaccines is a donation from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Kenya has developed a country elimination strategy for PPR which aims at eliminating PPR from our country by the year 2027. Kenya therefore is currently at the Control Stage (Stage 2)of a five -stage eradication pathway .Jebii was accompanied by PS Livestock Harry Kimtai, Director Veterinary Obadiah Njagi, Director livestock Production Dr Bashir and several other Officers from SDL headquarters Nairobi.

For more Information Contact Us

Hotline: 0800724891