Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : Chief Administrative secretary , Madam Jebii Kilimo today launched PPR vaccines at Ngosuani Livestock Sale Yard at Narok county.

02/06/2021 | 01:07pm EST
Chief Administrative secretary , Madam Jebii Kilimo today launched PPR vaccines at Ngosuani Livestock Sale Yard at Narok county. The PPR vaccines is a donation from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Kenya has developed a country elimination strategy for PPR which aims at eliminating PPR from our country by the year 2027. Kenya therefore is currently at the Control Stage (Stage 2)of a five -stage eradication pathway .Jebii was accompanied by PS Livestock Harry Kimtai, Director Veterinary Obadiah Njagi, Director livestock Production Dr Bashir and several other Officers from SDL headquarters Nairobi.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
