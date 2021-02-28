Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : The proposed Coffee Bill 2020 prohibits millers and marketing agents from lending to farmers

02/28/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The proposed Coffee Bill 2020 prohibits millers and marketing agents from lending to farmers as 3 billion Cherry Advance Fund is available to coffee farmers at 3%. This was said by Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya during public participation meetings at Imenti Central and South in Meru County.

He affirmed that Factory managements will no longer take advantage of farmers as the bill prohibits them from using farmers' assets as collateral when taking loans. The draft Coffee Bill 2020 seeks to re establish the Coffee Research Foundation as the Coffee Research Institute which will be autonomous in its operations, implementation of programs and in the allocation and management of its resources.

Coffee Bill 2020 seeks to revitalize the coffee sector to improve farmers' incomes.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Bitcoin falls 5.84% to $43,418
RE
11:44aMore than 20 million in Britain get first COVID-19 vaccine dose
RE
11:42aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : The proposed Coffee Bill 2020 prohibits millers and marketing agents from lending to farmers
PU
11:29aMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Bitcoin falls 5.84% to $43,418
RE
11:03aUK says first COVID vaccines given to 20.09 mln people
RE
11:03aCOVID : Uk reports 6,035 new covid-19 cases on sunday (7,434 on saturday) - government data
RE
11:02aCOVID : Uk reports 20,089,551 people have now received a first vaccination dose compared with 19,682,048 total reported on saturday - government data
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk records 144 deaths within 28 days of a positive test (290 on saturday) - government data
RE
11:01a'Milk Tea Alliance' activists across Asia hold rallies against Myanmar coup
RE
10:58aWORLD BANK : Endang Soares da Silva
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : PORSCHE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUNDRAISING OF ELECTRIC SUPERCAR MAKER RIMAC: Automobilwoche
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J'S COVID-19 VACCINE: How Does the One-Dose Shot Compare With Others? -- Update
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available
5U.S. Enlists Allies to Counter China's Technology Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ