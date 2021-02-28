Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : The proposed Coffee Bill 2020 prohibits millers and marketing agents from lending to farmers

The proposed Coffee Bill 2020 prohibits millers and marketing agents from lending to farmers as 3 billion Cherry Advance Fund is available to coffee farmers at 3%. This was said by Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya during public participation meetings at Imenti Central and South in Meru County.

He affirmed that Factory managements will no longer take advantage of farmers as the bill prohibits them from using farmers' assets as collateral when taking loans. The draft Coffee Bill 2020 seeks to re establish the Coffee Research Foundation as the Coffee Research Institute which will be autonomous in its operations, implementation of programs and in the allocation and management of its resources.

Coffee Bill 2020 seeks to revitalize the coffee sector to improve farmers' incomes.

For more Information Contact Us

Hotline: 0800724891