Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CAS for Livestock and Fisheries Mr. Lawrence Omuhaka commissioned and handed over vehicles to the 9 remaining counties out of the 15 that are taking part in the ABDP programme

The CAS for Livestock and Fisheries Mr. Lawrence Omuhaka accompanied by the PS for SDFA&BE Dr. Francis Owino and CECs from various Counties today commissioned and handed over vehicles to the 9 remaining counties out of the 15 that are taking part in the ABDP programme. The receiving counties include Kisumu, Kisii, Busia, Embu, Kajiado, Machakos, Tharaka Nithi, Muranga and Kiambu. The event took place in Kisumu at the ABDP Offices.

