Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Hon Peter Munya has issued a timetable to enable tea farmers plan and hold their Annual General meetings

Following an Executive Order No. 3 of 2021 issued by the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday 12th March 2021, on revitalization of the tea sub-sector, the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to support the tea factory companies, to convene their annual general meetings and carry out elections in order to pick new members of board to run the factories.

Among the directives given by the President is ensuring that the newly established Tea Board of Kenya jointly with other stakeholders sanctions immediate elections in all tea factories so as to enable tea farmers to freely elect their Board members within sixty (60) days from the date of the Executive Order with the objective of securing a transparently managed tea sub-sector.

Today, Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has issued a timetable to enable tea farmers plan and hold their Annual General meetings, where Board members are elected and appointed in accordance with the applicable laws and their respective Memorandum and Articles of Association.

For more Information Contact Us

Hotline: 0800724891