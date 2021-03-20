Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Hon Peter Munya has issued a timetable to enable tea farmers plan and hold their Annual General meetings

03/20/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following an Executive Order No. 3 of 2021 issued by the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday 12th March 2021, on revitalization of the tea sub-sector, the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to support the tea factory companies, to convene their annual general meetings and carry out elections in order to pick new members of board to run the factories.
Among the directives given by the President is ensuring that the newly established Tea Board of Kenya jointly with other stakeholders sanctions immediate elections in all tea factories so as to enable tea farmers to freely elect their Board members within sixty (60) days from the date of the Executive Order with the objective of securing a transparently managed tea sub-sector.

Today, Agriculture CS Hon Peter Munya has issued a timetable to enable tea farmers plan and hold their Annual General meetings, where Board members are elected and appointed in accordance with the applicable laws and their respective Memorandum and Articles of Association.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 10:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aAerospace firm Motor Sich's assets, shares frozen by Ukraine court
RE
06:08aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF  : CS Hon Peter Munya has issued a timetable to enable tea farmers plan and hold their Annual General meetings
PU
05:45aJury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
05:40aDenmark's capital region says one of the hospital staff has died
RE
05:40aDanish medicines agency confirms it has received two 'serious reports'
RE
05:40aDenmark's capital region reports two cases of hospital staff with blood clot, cerebral haemorrhage after astrazeneca vaccination
RE
04:34aSingapore's Jurong Port completes purchase of Lim family's stake in Universal Terminal
RE
04:26aFrench finance minister keeps growth target after new restrictions
RE
04:02aChina's top stock market regulator urges tighter IPO scrutiny, cautions against hot money risks
RE
03:40aFACTBOX-Turkey's latest central bank chief is a critic of tight policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : TAKE FIVE: A trillion-dollar problem
3ECOPETROL S.A. : ECOPETROL S A : announces nomination of Hernando Ramírez Plazas to its Board of Directors
4Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ