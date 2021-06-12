Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock receives courtesy call from Gambian Ambassador Jainaba Jagne

PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock today met Amb. Jainaba Jagne of Gambia (resident of Addis Ababa) in his Kilimo house office, after she payed him a courtesy call. Kimtai was accompanied by his counterpart Principal Secretary of State Department of Cooperatives Salim Ismail. Among other things during their discussions, was to create a collaboration on strengthening agriculture, livestock, fisheries and cooperatives in Gambia. They both agreed for the creation of a collaboration based on the development of a memorandum of understanding, on how to work together in terms of technical staff from Kenya.

For more Information Contact Us

Hotline: 0800724891