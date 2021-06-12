Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock receives courtesy call from Gambian Ambassador Jainaba Jagne

06/12/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock today met Amb. Jainaba Jagne of Gambia (resident of Addis Ababa) in his Kilimo house office, after she payed him a courtesy call. Kimtai was accompanied by his counterpart Principal Secretary of State Department of Cooperatives Salim Ismail. Among other things during their discussions, was to create a collaboration on strengthening agriculture, livestock, fisheries and cooperatives in Gambia. They both agreed for the creation of a collaboration based on the development of a memorandum of understanding, on how to work together in terms of technical staff from Kenya.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 15:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51a'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress
RE
11:47aIPI INTERNATIONAL PRESS INSTITUTE  : Biden urged to address media freedom in Hungary and Poland during Europe visit
PU
11:45aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF  : PS Harry Kimtai of Livestock receives courtesy call from Gambian Ambassador Jainaba Jagne
PU
11:37aFACT SHEET : G7 to Announce Joint Actions to End Public Support for Overseas Unabated Coal Generation by End of 2021
PU
11:33aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : MEPs endorse EU citizens' call for gradual end to caged farming
PU
11:29aWTO boss sees way for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations
RE
11:15aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : MEPs call for more sanctions against Belarus following ‘Ryanair hijacking'
PU
10:42aUk's johnson and un sec-gen. discussed cop26, agreed countries need to make ambitious commitments to cut carbon emissions and phase out the use of coal
RE
10:15aANYTHING YOU CAN DO : G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
09:59aAfrican lender Ecobank raises $350 million on bond market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS