Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana : Agriculture Minister delivers on promise to Corentyne Poultry farmer

300 chicks, 100 bags of feed donated,

2000 more birds/chicks and other genetic material to be donated by the end of September

Emergency drainage works carried out

Poultry farmer, Abdul Rasheed Latiff who suffered in excess of GY $4M in losses after his poultry farm was flooded last September, today received 300 chicks and 100 bags of poultry feed to assist with resuming his operations.

The items were handed over by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha while on an outreach to several villages and communities along the East Berbice, Corentyne area.

While visiting the area, Minister Mustapha informed the farmer that this donation is just part of the assistance that will be given to the affected farmers in the area.

'After I visited the area and saw the amount of damaged that was done to your farms, I met with a number of private individuals who expressed their willingness to help. Of course, you know that we are working without a budget so there wasn't much that the government could do at this time. However, I made it my duty to reach out to public spirited citizens and I'm here today to make good on the promises made during my last visit,' Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that other farmers who were affected will soon receive their packages.

He said that an additional 1500 to 2000 birds and genetic materials will be made available before the end of September, 2020.

He further noted that Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has been working with the affected farmers in the area by hosting workshops to educate farmers how to effectively construct their pens and properly dispose of animal remains.

Mr. Latiff, one of the largest poultry farmers in the community, suffered over $4M in losses after his chicken farm, which is located in Number 57 Village, Corentyne, was flooded.

Further, while visiting the areas last month, residents also complained about clogged drains, which they said contributed to the flooding. Minister Mustapha instructed the officials from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority to conduct emergency works to have the drains desilted.

'I'm pleased to see that the drains have been cleaned. This will assist you with your drainage needs so you wouldn't have a repeat of what took place a few weeks ago during the rainy season. I want to assure you that this will be an ongoing activity. As Agriculture Minister, I will ensure that the drains are cleared on a regular basis so that our farmers so not suffer,'

Minister Mustapha also met with a number of other farmers in several communities along the East Berbice, Corentyne area, where he reassured them that Government is committed to improving the lives of all Guyanese.

At Whim, Minister Mustapha committed to having ten solar lights for the community. The lights will be given to the Regional Office and the Regional Chairman will work along with the residents for them to decide the appropriate placements.

During his engagement with the farmers, several issues such drainage and irrigation, paddy bug infestation and access farm lands, among others were raised.

The subject Minister informed those in attendance that over the past few weeks, he has put several systems in place to address urgent matters.

'I've visited farmers in Region Three, Five and Six so far and I've instructed the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority to carry out a series of emergency works. Recently I went to cabinet and approval was given for GY $29M to be disbursed to carry out emergency works to several dams. Rest assured that once a budget is passed, government will be able to do a lot more in your communities,' Minister Mustapha said.

Villages along the East Berbice Corentyne area visited during the outreach were #66 Fisher Folk Corp, #63 Village, Crabwood Creek, Whim, Letter Kenny, Bloomfield, Reliance and Canefield.