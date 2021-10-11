Log in
Ministry of Coal Conducts Pre Bid Conference for Auction of 11 Coal Mines

10/11/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Ministry of Coal
Ministry of Coal Conducts Pre Bid Conference for Auction of 11 Coal Mines
Posted On: 11 OCT 2021 2:59PM by PIB Delhi

The Nominated Authority in the Ministry of Coal had launched the second attempt of auction for 11 coal mines (4mines under the Tranche 12 of CM(SP) Act and 7 mines under the Tranche 2 of MMDR Act) earmarked for sale of coal last month. These were the mines which were offered in the first attempt launched on March 25, 2021 and had fetched single bids.

Ministry of Coal has organised a pre-bid conference today for prospective bidders. Presentations were madeon terms and conditions of auction, technical details of mines and National Coal Index by SBI Capital Markets Limited, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and DDG respectively.

The auction shall be held online through a transparent two stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share. Key features of the auction process include introduction of National Coal Index, ease in participation with no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimized payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and use of clean coal technology.

Prospective bidders are in the process of registration and purchase of the tender documents from the auction portal. Similar to the whole hearted response received in the times of Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Coal expects greater participation from more companies in the times to come.

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
