Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : COAL MINISTRY AUCTIONS TWO MORE COAL MINES

12/25/2021 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Coal
COAL MINISTRY AUCTIONS TWO MORE COAL MINES

THIRTY MINES SO FAR COMMERCIALLY AUCTIONED; LIKELY TO GENERATE REVENUE OF Rs.8158 Crore
Posted On: 25 DEC 2021 3:06PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Coal had launched 2nd Attempt of auction of 11 coal mines for commercial mining on September 27, 2021 and bids were received for 4 mines. The auction was held for two mines that have received multiple bids. The results of the auction are as under:

S. No

Name of the Mine

State

Status of Exploration

PRC (mtpa)

Geological Reserves (MT)

Preferred Bidder

Initial Offer

(%)

Final Offer (%)

Annual Revenue Generated (Rs. Cr.)

1

Lalgarh (North)

Jharkhand

Explored

1.00

27.038

Adhunik Power and Natural Resources Ltd.

11.00

48.50

213.22

2

Beheraband North Extn*

Madhya Pradesh

Partially Explored

NA

170.00

Auro Coal Private Ltd.

8.50

9.50

NA

*This is a partially explored coal mine and therefore, the PRC is not available for this mine. Hence, the annual

revenue which will be generated from this coal mines cannot be calculated at present.

With the conduct of this auction, Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 30 mines till date (comprising of 23 fully explored mines and 7 partially explored mines) from the launch of first tranche in June 2020. Total Peak rated capacity auctioned till date is 63.17 MTPA with average premium of approximately 27.78% against the floor price of 4% indicating strong demand for coal mines in market. These mines are expected to generate total annual revenue of ~Rs.8158.03 Crore and estimated employment of 85,406.

Commercial coal mine auction has witnessed strong competition and several first-time participants from the 'non-end user' category like Real Estate, Infrastructure, Pharma, etc., have also emerged as successful bidders in the auction, which is a positive sentiment shared by the industry after removal of 'End Use' criteria from the bidding process and is expected to bring in more efficiency and technological advancement in the mining industry.

MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1785105)Visitor Counter : 51


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 09:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Coal ministry auctions two more coal mines
PU
04:55aRussia blocks website of OVD-Info protest-monitoring group
RE
04:38aMali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries, says only 'trainers' present
RE
04:33aJapan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron cases
RE
04:32aJapan's Fukuoka finds Omicron case in possible community transmission, governor says
RE
04:13aMore than 30 killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar's Kayah state
RE
03:59aMore than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax
RE
03:26aGambia commission says ex-pres Jammeh responsible for murder, torture and rape
RE
03:23aInternet service disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum ahead of protest - witness
RE
03:07aHEAD OF SHELL IN RUSSIA : it is impossible to finance the energy transition without oil and gas production
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia blocks website of OVD-Info protest-monitoring group
2Russian gas flows eastward via Yamal-Europe pipeline for fifth day
3Japan's Kyoto, Fukuoka prefectures find new Omicron cases
4China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections
5Mali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries, says only 'trainers' pre..

HOT NEWS