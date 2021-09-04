Log in
Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : Coal India Ltd.(CIL) Launches New Software For Enhanced Assessment of Coal Resources

09/04/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Ministry of Coal
Coal India Ltd.(CIL) Launches New Software For Enhanced Assessment of Coal Resources
Posted On: 04 SEP 2021 5:03PM by PIB Delhi

Coal India Ltd (CIL), under the Ministry of Coal has launched a new software named 'Spectral Enhancement' (SPE), which will help in identifying thin coal seams under the earth crust and improve assessment of coal resources using seismic survey during coal exploration process.

The launch of SPE software assumes significance as the present seismic survey techniques for coal resource exploration have limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the earth, which will now be possible as this new software helps in enhancing resolution of seismic signals leading to delineation of thinnest coal seams.

CIL's research and development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has developed this first of its kind software in association with Gujrat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI) and the company will also file for its copyright protection.

This 'Made in India' software will also help to save time and cost of coal exploration and thus boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.

CIL CMD Shri Pramod Agrawal launched the software in the presence of the R&D Board of CIL comprising of senior directors and expert members from the reputed organizations and institutions.

CIL accounts for 80 per cent of India's coal output.

******

MV/SS/RKP



(Release ID: 1752014)Visitor Counter : 49


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 12:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
