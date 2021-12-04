Log in
Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : Substantial Increase in Coal Production from Captive Mines

12/04/2021 | 02:02am EST
Ministry of Coal
Substantial Increase in Coal Production from Captive Mines

Production Likely to Touch 120 Million Ton Next Fiscal
Posted On: 04 DEC 2021 12:15PM by PIB Delhi

Coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million ton and it is very likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year ( 2021-22) which is significantly higher than last year achievement of 62 MT.

In order to further enhance coal production the Secretary, Ministry of Coal Dr Anil Kumar Jain reviewed the issues related to Environment and Forest Clearances impacting development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the Ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal. Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23).

This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar bharat in domestic coal production.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS