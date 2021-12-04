Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : Substantial Increase in Coal Production from Captive Mines

Ministry of Coal

Substantial Increase in Coal Production from Captive Mines



Production Likely to Touch 120 Million Ton Next Fiscal





Coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million ton and it is very likely to touch 85 MT during the current financial year ( 2021-22) which is significantly higher than last year achievement of 62 MT.

In order to further enhance coal production the Secretary, Ministry of Coal Dr Anil Kumar Jain reviewed the issues related to Environment and Forest Clearances impacting development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the Ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal. Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year (2022-23).

This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar bharat in domestic coal production.

