Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : For harnessing agricultural and food products exports potential from eastern Uttar Pradesh, APEDA organized ‘Agri-export conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur

12/05/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
For harnessing agricultural and food products exports potential from eastern Uttar Pradesh, APEDA organized 'Agri-export conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur

Smt Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry along with key officials and farmers attend the meet
Posted On: 05 DEC 2021 1:37PM by PIB Delhi

For harnessing agricultural and processed food products exports potential from the eastern Uttar Pradesh also referred as Purvanchal, APEDA organized 'Agri-Export Conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur, where Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel and more than 700 farmers, exporters and farmers attended the conference.

Addressing the Conference yesterday, Smt Anupriya Patel said that the increase in agricultural and processed food products exports from Purvanchal will not only boost India's foreign exchange earnings, it will help in doubling farmers income as well as boost employment opportunities in the region.

Smt. Patel said that the country has set a $400 billion target for merchandise exports for 2021-22 and $262 billion of exports has already been achieved during April-November 2021-22 period. She said that a record export target of $43 billion has been set for agricultural products in 2021-22 and because of efforts by APEDA and farmers, this target would be achieved in the current fiscal.

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA spoke about the initiatives taken by APEDA for boosting exports from Purvanchal region. Shri Praveen Kumar Lakskar, District Magistrate, Mirzapur attended the meet as Chief Guest. The event was organized to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being celebrated with a theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and FPOs of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products exports. Export consignments of Non-Basmati Rice to China and Green chillies to the United Arab Emirates were flagged off by Smt Anupriya Patel and Dr Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA.

Senior officials from Uttar Pradesh government, Mirzapur district administration, APEDA, International Rice Research Institute, ICAR-India Institute of Vegetable Research and representatives of exporters associations, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Farmers mostly from the Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Chandauli districts attended the Conference.

In July, 2021, for promoting agricultural crops exports and adherence to global practices, APEDA in collaboration with FPOs, traders, exporters, agricultural scientists, Uttar Pradesh government and other institutions had organized a meet at Varanasi. More than 200 farmers from the Varanasi region participated in the meet where agricultural scientists and officials from the leading institutes provided valuable inputs for promoting agricultural products exports from the region as well as adherence to Globally recognized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) by farmers.

*****

DJN/MS/PK



(Release ID: 1778221)Visitor Counter : 49


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 08:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aChina securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connection" with overseas IPOs
RE
04:23aBahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia
RE
03:58aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says has achieved positive progress in promoting cooperation on some key issues with sec and pcaob
RE
03:57aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says has held candid, and constructive communications with sec and pcaob
RE
03:56aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says chinese govt policies are not targeting specific industry or private companies, and has no connection with firms' overseas listing
RE
03:53aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says it understands some domestic firms are actively communicating with domestic and overseas regulators to list in the u.s.
RE
03:51aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says will continue to communicate with u.s. counterpart to resolve accounting and regulating issues
RE
03:50aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says media report that china will ban companies with vie structure from u.s. listing is total misunderstanding and misreading
RE
03:48aCHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR : Says respects chinese companies' choice of listing venues on the basis of compliance
RE
03:32aECOWAS Mission Observes the Presidential Election in The Gambia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worke..
2Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS
3Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
4Vivendi is open to discuss with Rome over state control on TIM's networ..
5China securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connec..

HOT NEWS