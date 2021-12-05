Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : For harnessing agricultural and food products exports potential from eastern Uttar Pradesh, APEDA organized ‘Agri-export conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

For harnessing agricultural and food products exports potential from eastern Uttar Pradesh, APEDA organized 'Agri-export conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur



Smt Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry along with key officials and farmers attend the meet

05 DEC 2021

For harnessing agricultural and processed food products exports potential from the eastern Uttar Pradesh also referred as Purvanchal, APEDA organized 'Agri-Export Conference cum Buyer Seller Meet' at Mirzapur, where Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel and more than 700 farmers, exporters and farmers attended the conference.

Addressing the Conference yesterday, Smt Anupriya Patel said that the increase in agricultural and processed food products exports from Purvanchal will not only boost India's foreign exchange earnings, it will help in doubling farmers income as well as boost employment opportunities in the region.

Smt. Patel said that the country has set a $400 billion target for merchandise exports for 2021-22 and $262 billion of exports has already been achieved during April-November 2021-22 period. She said that a record export target of $43 billion has been set for agricultural products in 2021-22 and because of efforts by APEDA and farmers, this target would be achieved in the current fiscal.

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA spoke about the initiatives taken by APEDA for boosting exports from Purvanchal region. Shri Praveen Kumar Lakskar, District Magistrate, Mirzapur attended the meet as Chief Guest. The event was organized to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being celebrated with a theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and FPOs of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products exports. Export consignments of Non-Basmati Rice to China and Green chillies to the United Arab Emirates were flagged off by Smt Anupriya Patel and Dr Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA.

Senior officials from Uttar Pradesh government, Mirzapur district administration, APEDA, International Rice Research Institute, ICAR-India Institute of Vegetable Research and representatives of exporters associations, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Farmers mostly from the Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Chandauli districts attended the Conference.

In July, 2021, for promoting agricultural crops exports and adherence to global practices, APEDA in collaboration with FPOs, traders, exporters, agricultural scientists, Uttar Pradesh government and other institutions had organized a meet at Varanasi. More than 200 farmers from the Varanasi region participated in the meet where agricultural scientists and officials from the leading institutes provided valuable inputs for promoting agricultural products exports from the region as well as adherence to Globally recognized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) by farmers.

