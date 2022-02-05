Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Union Budget 2022-23 is a direction setting budget aimed at making India future ready – Shri Piyush Goyal

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Union Budget 2022-23 is a direction setting budget aimed at making India future ready - Shri Piyush Goyal



Posted On: 05 FEB 2022 8:36PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as a direction setting budget, addressing both macro-economic and micro-econimic concerns, looking at inclusive development.

Speaking at a Public Function to explain the nuances of the Union Budget in Mumbai today, the Minister said "the Budget should be seen as an exercise in continuity to make India future ready". Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of converting crisis into opportunity, Shri Goyal said, the Government has been pro-actively announcing new projects and schemes through the year, and Union Budget has attempted to show the way ahead for the next 25 years.

Shri Goyal said the budget has laid a big thrust on infrastructure development and highlighted the importance of the PM Gati Shakti National Plan. He said the plan will leverage data and inter-connected national maps to better align infrastructure projects.

Explaining how the nation adopted to the Covid 19 pandemic by swiftly moving to remote working mode, Shri Goyal asserted that India did not let down a single international obligation, thanks to Digital India and thrust given on expansion of broadband connectivity. He said despite the pandemic, India's services export remained robust and would achieve $240 bn target.

Shri Goyal said that India produces second highest number of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) graduates and this should encourage us to become not only the Start-up Capital but also the R&D and innovation hub.

The Commerce & Industry Minister further added that India has been working on a number of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Citing the India-UAE FTA, Shri Goyal said the entire process was completed in just 88 days. He informed that India-Australia FTA is also in advanced stage of finalization. FTAs with UK, Canada are also in the pipeline, even as GCC also wants to sign an FTA with India "The world wants to work with us, we have to seize the initiative" the Minister added.

The Minister also spoke about the enhanced capital spending of Rs 10.5 lakh crores provided by the Budget 2022-23 to have a multiplier effect of 3-4 times, leading to enhanced demand and increased job opportunities benefitting all people.

********

DJN/MS

(Release ID: 1795827)

Visitor Counter : 26