Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : India expands mango export footprint to newer countries; GI certified Fazil mango shipped to Bahrain

07/10/2021 | 05:50am EDT
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
India expands mango export footprint to newer countries; GI certified Fazil mango shipped to Bahrain
Posted On: 10 JUL 2021 3:10PM by PIB Delhi

India has expanded its footprint of mango exports to the newer countries this season, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic. In a major initiative which would boost mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle eastcountries, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported today to Bahrain.The consignment of Fazil mango was exported by APEDA registered DM enterprises, Kolkata and imported by Al Jazira group, Bahrain.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.This shipment to Bahrain comes a few days after APEDA organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes including GI certified from West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre.

The nine varieties which were exported includes GI certified Khirsapati (Malda, West Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (Malda, West Bengal), Fazli (Malda, West Bengal), Dusshheri (Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Amrapali and Chausa (Malda, West Bengal) and Langda (Nadiya, West Bengal).

In June, 2021, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapati&Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed.

The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter.

APEDA has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. It recently organised mango festival in Berlin, Germany.

For the first time in this season, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of GI certified Banganapalli & other variety Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna &Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh recently.

Mango in India is also referred to as 'king of fruits' and referred to as Kalpavriksha (wish granting tree) in ancient scriptures. While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit.Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice.

****

YB/SS



(Release ID: 1734405)Visitor Counter : 10


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 09:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
