Ministry of Commerce of Islamic Republic of Pa : 7th meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA)

01/07/2021 | 03:12am EST
16-17th November 2020, Kabul, Afghanistan: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood led an official delegation to Afghanistan from 16-17 November 2020, for discussions on bilateral trade, Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and investment-related matters between the two countries.

This was preceded by last month's visit by Afghanistan's acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani, to Pakistan where he conveyed the special invitation of the Afghan President to visit Kabul this month.

Apart from the Adviser to PM on Commerce, the delegation includes high-level officials from the Ministries of Commerce, Maritime, Federal Board of Revenue (Customs) and other related departments.

The Adviser met a number of dignitaries representing a cross-section of Afghan government. The Adviser to PM on called on the Afghan President and thanked him for his support. He also met Mr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and discussed with him the trade and investment relations between the two countries. He also called on the Speaker of Da Afghan Wolesi Jirga and the Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank.

Meeting of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority (APTTCA) was held Kabul after a break of more than four years. During the official talks, extensive and fruitful deliberations were held on the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and investment relations including formalising of the informal cross-border trade.

The Adviser hoped that the visit would mark the beginning of a new era of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. This would lead to integration of the two economies and move the bilateral trade to a more formal and documented arrangement. This deepening of trade and Investment relations between the two countries would also enhance trade Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan and beyond.

Ministry of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:11:02 UTC

