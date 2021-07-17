Log in
Ministry of Commerce of Islamic Republic of Pa : Press Release on Pak-Uzbek Business Forum

07/17/2021 | 09:57am EDT
Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised Pak-Uzbek Business Forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 15th July, 2021. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan inaugurated the business forum. The purpose of this initiative was to bring the businessmen of Pakistan and Uzbekistan under one roof to explore ways to enhance trade and investment. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood presented bilateral trade opportunities and signed MOUs and Transit Trade Agreement. He emphasized the importance of cooperation in enhancing trade and investment. He also met with different Uzbek and Pakistani delegates, chambers and associations and discussed the possible ways to increase bilateral trade and investment. He highlighted importance of Pakistan's geo-strategic location, a market of 220 million people and access to Central Asian states through Uzbekistan. The Pakistan Business delegation comprised leading business representatives from sectors including Textile, Fruit and vegetables, Pharmaceuticals, Engineering, Tourism, Construction, Chemicals, I.T. etc. More than 100 prominent businessmen from Pakistani sectors, leading trade bodies like FPCCI and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry etc. and government organisations including FBR, BOI, MOFA from Pakistan side and Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Uzbek side were present on the occasion. TDAP organized fruitful B2B Meetings of the Business Delegation with their Uzbek business counterparts. Textile, Chemical, Fruit and Vegetables and Rice sector got export orders from this business forum. An exclusive interactive session of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan with Pakistani delegates were organized to discuss trade issues and possible ways to enhance bilateral trade of Pakistan to Uzbekistan. Business community expressed great enthusiasm regarding the enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two nations and the visit of the delegation was generally remarked upon as a milestone for the opening of best possible avenues of cooperation in trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 13:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
