  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Ministry of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan : The Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army is on an official visit to Turkey

09/12/2021 | 08:12am EDT
First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev is on an official visit to the Republic of Turkey.
Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation with the military leadership of the Republic of Turkey.
During the meetings, the issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and a number of other spheres will be discussed.
It should be noted that the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army pays his first foreign visit to the fraternal Republic of Turkey.
The visit will last until September 14.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
