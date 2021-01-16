Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Defence of Republic of Estonia : Estonian Defence Minister Luik discussed European security with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe

01/16/2021 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Estonian Defence Minister Luik, Chief of Defence Major General Martin Herem and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod Walters discussed the strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defence posture in the Baltic Sea region, yesterday. Further discussions were also held on the large scale Russian military exercise Zapad, planned take place in autumn at the doorstep of the alliance's border and includes scenarios of a large scale military conflict against NATO.

'Despite all the challenges of the past and present year, NATO's defence and deterrence posture and cooperation among allies has remained strong, which shows the alliance's excellent ability to adapt and react,' said Defence Minister Jüri Luik.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe noted that the security of the Baltic Sea Region is among the key priorities within NATO and the alliance's defence and deterrence posture in the region will continue to be enhanced. It was also noted that this year the activities of neighboring Russia will need to be closely followed when the large scale Zapad military exercise will take place with training scenarios involving a conflict against NATO.

Major General Herem added that in order to maintain NATO's readiness and defence posture, it's important to continue with planned exercises and activities. The Chief of Defence highlighted the example of the Estonian Defence Forces and NATO battlegroups excercises in Latvia, where training continued without a rise in infections. In the same light, Herem commended the US rocket artillery (MLRS) exercise in Estonia last autumn, which offered a unique training opportunity for the Estonian Defence Forces.

In addition, the presence of NATO forces in the Baltic States and Poland, and the Baltic Air Policing mission were discussed.

A battalion sized NATO battlegroup made up of primarily UK's ground forces including Danish and French units has been stationed in Estonia since 2017 following Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Furthermore, since joining NATO in 2004, allied fighter jets have been patrolling the Estonian and Baltic airspace. Currently the German Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets are carrying out the Baltic Air Policing mission from Ämari Airbase in Estonia.

Additional information: press[at]kaitseministeerium[dot]ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 12:35:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aUK eyes one-off COVID-19 grant instead of permanent benefit hike - Times
RE
07:36aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : Estonian Defence Minister Luik discussed European security with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe
PU
07:07aAfter long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis
RE
06:51aBangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax
RE
06:51aU.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs
RE
06:46aBANK OF AFGHANISTAN : DAB's Acting Governor Met with Representatives of Electronic Payment Companies
PU
06:26aSYRIA : New minister of Foreign Affairs added to the sanction list
PU
06:19aCentrist Laschet picked to lead Merkel's divided CDU party
RE
06:07aTurkey announces $18.5 billion public investment programme for 2021
RE
05:36aIndia central bank likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMPOL LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French govt op..
2Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
3Amazon union election to start in February, U.S. labor board says
4FACEBOOK INC : WhatsApp Delays Rollout of New Privacy Policy After User Backlash -- 2nd Update
5EASYJET PLC : UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ