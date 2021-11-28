Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Defence of Republic of India : COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE FOCUSED OPERATION

11/28/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Defence
COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE FOCUSED OPERATION

BETWEEN INDIA, MALDIVES AND SRI LANKA
Posted On: 28 NOV 2021 12:38PM by PIB Delhi

Maiden 'Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation' is being conducted between the lead Maritime Security Agencies of India, Maldives and Sri Lanka on 27 and 28 November 2021. Ships and aircraft of Indian Navy (IN), Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) are participating and operating over a vast area in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of the three countries in Southern Arabian Sea.

It may be recalled that a trilateral Table Top Exercise (TTX) between IN, MNDF and SLN was conducted on 14 and 15 July 2021. The three countries had participated in the 5th Deputy National Security Advisors (NSA) - level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave on 04 August 2021, wherein ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region were deliberated upon.

'CSC Focused Operation' is being conducted with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. Focused Operation would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress transnational crimes in the region. It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime incidents/ accidents.

The conduct of 'CSC Focused Operation' exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, and emphasises their commitment to promote peace, and security in the region.

************

ABB/VM/JSN



(Release ID: 1775797)Visitor Counter : 34


Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of India published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 07:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Colombo security conclave focused operation
PU
02:02aBahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says
RE
01:40aNO : 397, 28 November 2021, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations Between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
01:40aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism
PU
01:20aWORLD BANK : Electricity Access Expansion Project - P153743
PU
01:00aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China strengthens lending support for private enterprises
PU
11/28NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : not waiting for Foreigners
PU
11/27Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local rival RuPay
RE
11/27Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document
RE
11/27Indonesia to temporarily restrict some international arrivals to curb spread of omicron variant- official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's law enforcement agency summons Amazon, Future Group officials o..
2Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
3Rumm Financial Brokerage : Assembly Decision-(RUMI)-2021-11-28
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : “KFH” Concludes an Integrate..
5Bank al Etihad : Trading (UBSI) 2021 11 28

HOT NEWS