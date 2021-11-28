Ministry of Defence of Republic of India : COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE FOCUSED OPERATION

Ministry of Defence

COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE FOCUSED OPERATION



BETWEEN INDIA, MALDIVES AND SRI LANKA





Maiden 'Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation' is being conducted between the lead Maritime Security Agencies of India, Maldives and Sri Lanka on 27 and 28 November 2021. Ships and aircraft of Indian Navy (IN), Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) are participating and operating over a vast area in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of the three countries in Southern Arabian Sea.

It may be recalled that a trilateral Table Top Exercise (TTX) between IN, MNDF and SLN was conducted on 14 and 15 July 2021. The three countries had participated in the 5th Deputy National Security Advisors (NSA) - level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave on 04 August 2021, wherein ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region were deliberated upon.

'CSC Focused Operation' is being conducted with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. Focused Operation would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress transnational crimes in the region. It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime incidents/ accidents.

The conduct of 'CSC Focused Operation' exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, and emphasises their commitment to promote peace, and security in the region.

