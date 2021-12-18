Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Lebanon for Russia George Shaaban

18.12.2021 (17:45)

In Moscow, the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic for Russia, George Shaaban.

The meeting discussed the situation in Lebanon and in the Middle East region, prospects for the development of Russian-Lebanese military cooperation, as well as measures to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their places of permanent residence in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the readiness of the parties for further cooperation.

Tags: