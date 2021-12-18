Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Lebanon for Russia George Shaaban

12/18/2021 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18.12.2021 (17:45)

In Moscow, the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic for Russia, George Shaaban.

The meeting discussed the situation in Lebanon and in the Middle East region, prospects for the development of Russian-Lebanese military cooperation, as well as measures to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their places of permanent residence in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the readiness of the parties for further cooperation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aGreece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs
RE
11:30aAfghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
RE
11:22aUK COVID-19 cases up 44% in past week
RE
11:20aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Lebanon for Russia George Shaaban
PU
11:16aJefferies CEO Rich Handler Says Tentatively Shooting For January 17 As The Day Co Might Resume Working From Office  Instagram Post
RE
11:16aJefferies ceo handler - employees eligible for booster shots will need to get it by no later than jan 31 to gain access to co offices  instagram post
RE
11:15aJefferies ceo rich handler says tentatively shooting for january 17 as the day co might resume working from office  instagram post
RE
11:01aJefferies Tentatively Sets Jan. 17 For Return To Its Offices - Bloomberg News
RE
11:01aJefferies tentatively sets jan. 17 for return to its offices - bloomberg news
RE
10:40aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Russia must immediately withdraw its forces threatening Ukraine
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
4Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
5Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

HOT NEWS