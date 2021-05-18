Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea

18.05.2021 (17:20)

Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet air force and air defence formation.

The flight duration was more than seven hours.

Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

All flights of the Russian Aerospace Force are carried out in strict accordance with the International airspace management system.

