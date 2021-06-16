Log in
Ministry of Economic Affairs of Republic of Ch : Summary of Trade Statistics in May 2021

06/16/2021 | 05:38am EDT
Taiwan's export value in May 2021 was US$37.41 billion, an increase of 38.6% compared to May last year. The cumulative export value from January to May 2021 was US$170.32 billion, an annual growth rate of 30.2%.

In May 2021, the export value of electronic products was US$13.27 billion (35.5% of the total). It was the principal commodity export. Compared to the same month last year, plastics & rubber articles and related products, chemicals, base metals & articles of base metal grew by 74.7%, 58.2% and 54.2%, respectively.

In May 2021, exports to Mainland China & Hong Kong, ASEAN, Japan, the U.S.A., and Europe grew by 29.5%, 54.7%, 19.0%, 27.3%, and 57.5%, respectively compared to the same month of last year.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
