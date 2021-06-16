Ministry of Economic Affairs of Republic of Ch : Summary of Trade Statistics in May 2021

Taiwan's export value in May 2021 was US$37.41 billion, an increase of 38.6% compared to May last year. The cumulative export value from January to May 2021 was US$170.32 billion, an annual growth rate of 30.2%.



In May 2021, the export value of electronic products was US$13.27 billion (35.5% of the total). It was the principal commodity export. Compared to the same month last year, plastics & rubber articles and related products, chemicals, base metals & articles of base metal grew by 74.7%, 58.2% and 54.2%, respectively.



In May 2021, exports to Mainland China & Hong Kong, ASEAN, Japan, the U.S.A., and Europe grew by 29.5%, 54.7%, 19.0%, 27.3%, and 57.5%, respectively compared to the same month of last year.

