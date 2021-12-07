Ministry of Economy of Republic of Belarus : The draft of Belarusian-Turkish Agreement on free trade in services to be discussed

06. 12. 2021

On December 6, 2021, the delegation of high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Turkey arrived to Belarus to start the discussions on the draft bilateral agreement on free trade in services on expert level.

Opening the first meeting, Head of the Main Directorate of Economic Integration of the Ministry of Economy of Belarus Marina Ezhova reminded that this was the third round of negotiations between Belarus and Turkey.

"During the first and second rounds, as well as intersessional meetings, we have built an approximate structure of the document, outlined mutually beneficial solutions of complex issues. And it is important that the entire discussion has been held in a constructive manner with a mutual focus on achieving the final result, "emphasized Marina Yezhova.

According to expert estimates, the signing and implementation of the Agreement on Free Trade in Services could increase the Belarusian export of services by 3.8%. The largest growth is expected in the following sectors: other business services - 4.9 times, air transport services - 1.7 times, communications - 8.6%.