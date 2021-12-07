Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Economy of Republic of Belarus : The draft of Belarusian-Turkish Agreement on free trade in services to be discussed

12/07/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

06. 12. 2021

On December 6, 2021, the delegation of high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Turkey arrived to Belarus to start the discussions on the draft bilateral agreement on free trade in services on expert level.

Opening the first meeting, Head of the Main Directorate of Economic Integration of the Ministry of Economy of Belarus Marina Ezhova reminded that this was the third round of negotiations between Belarus and Turkey.

"During the first and second rounds, as well as intersessional meetings, we have built an approximate structure of the document, outlined mutually beneficial solutions of complex issues. And it is important that the entire discussion has been held in a constructive manner with a mutual focus on achieving the final result, "emphasized Marina Yezhova.

According to expert estimates, the signing and implementation of the Agreement on Free Trade in Services could increase the Belarusian export of services by 3.8%. The largest growth is expected in the following sectors: other business services - 4.9 times, air transport services - 1.7 times, communications - 8.6%.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aBiopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal
RE
06:22aMINISTRY OF ECONOMY OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : The draft of Belarusian-Turkish Agreement on free trade in services to be discussed
PU
06:15aLondon Shares Rise as Omicron Jitters Fade
DJ
06:12aUAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets
RE
06:06aBiopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal
RE
06:02aProposed India bill banning crypto payments could mean jail for violations -document
RE
05:52aEVERGRANDE MISSES OVERSEAS DEBT DEADLINE : sources
RE
05:42aAsset manager Premier Miton sees strong inflows, hikes dividend
RE
05:40aOil climbs more than 2% on easing Omicron fears, Iran delay
RE
05:37aIndian shares end higher on bank, metals boost as Omicron jitters wane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane
3Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
4Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS