Ministry of Energy of Republic of Azerbaijan : Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in energy sector was discussed

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy with the delegation of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, the representative office of the European Union in Azerbaijan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and development, the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.

During the meeting held under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, information was given about the work done and reforms made in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in our country. The national priorities that form the basis of socio-economic development strategy in Azerbaijan were mentioned and it was noted that special attention was paid to the application of "green" and "smart" concepts in large-scale reconstruction activities carried out in our liberated territories. At the same time, the issue of participation of European Union financial institutions in the restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories was underlined.

At the meeting, specific proposals were also put forward on the Joint Staff Working Document of Recovery, resilience and reform: post 2020 Eastern Partnership priorities, and the potential projects in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in our country to be added to the flagship initiatives and reviewed as a new direction of cooperation within the document.