Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ministry of Energy of Republic of Azerbaijan : Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in energy sector was discussed

11/20/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy with the delegation of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, the representative office of the European Union in Azerbaijan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and development, the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.

During the meeting held under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, information was given about the work done and reforms made in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in our country. The national priorities that form the basis of socio-economic development strategy in Azerbaijan were mentioned and it was noted that special attention was paid to the application of "green" and "smart" concepts in large-scale reconstruction activities carried out in our liberated territories. At the same time, the issue of participation of European Union financial institutions in the restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories was underlined.

At the meeting, specific proposals were also put forward on the Joint Staff Working Document of Recovery, resilience and reform: post 2020 Eastern Partnership priorities, and the potential projects in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in our country to be added to the flagship initiatives and reviewed as a new direction of cooperation within the document.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aUBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
06:36aJapan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
RE
06:27aS.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22
RE
06:04aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in energy sector was discussed
PU
04:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI development
PU
04:14aMARTIN KLUS AFTER A MEETING WITH HIS ESTONIAN PARTNER : “Slovakia, together with Estonia, supports the European future of our neighbours in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Partnership.”
PU
04:04aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : EU and UNESCO are Launching a Training for Tourist Guides in Samarkand
PU
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - Finance Minister
RE
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - FinMin
RE
11/19China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas impacted by cyber security incident
2China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
3Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
4Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says
5Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs

HOT NEWS